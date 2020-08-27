As Hurricane Laura reached Louisiana last night, the Texas Tech Hurricane Research Team (TTUHRT) are in the field to track the storm.
Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm more powerful than Hurricane Katrina, is the strongest storm to hit the Louisiana coast in more than 150 years, according to a Tech news release. TTUHRT, which is made up of Tech Atmospheric Sciences and National Wind Institute faculty and graduate students, is trying to understand storm to determine how wind power differs between storms.
Brian Hirth, research professor in the NWI, and John Schroeder, director of the NWI and a professor of atmospheric science, are leading TTUHRT, according to the news release. The team will drive their Ka-band Mobile Doppler Radar Trucks and will deploy 48 StickNet platforms to understand the power of these wind events.
