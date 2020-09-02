The Texas Tech Department of Human Development and Family Studies, a department within the Tech College of Human Sciences, will change its name to the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences.
Ann Mastergeorge, HDFS chair, said the new name more accurately represents the research and teaching approach of the department, according to a Tech news release.
The department’s research and teaching activities also reflect the interdisciplinary perspectives embedded in the new name, Mastergeorge said, according to the news release.
The new name will be rolled out over the next few weeks, according to the news release. The appropriate coordinating board was notified of the approved name change before the fall term.
