This Sunday, Texas Tech University Student Housing and Raiders Helping Others (RHO) are hosting the annual Hotdog Blitz fundraiser for the Super Bowl according to an email sent to on-campus students.
To partake in this event, students must place an order between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. by calling 806-319-5699.
Once an order is placed, an RHO member will deliver the food to the designated room/residence hall.
Students must pay with cash only at the time of the delivery. According to the email, there are three combos to choose from. Students can purchase individual items if they desire with an additional charge.
All proceeds raised during this event will be used to support local volunteer work. For more information regarding this event, contact RHO@ttu.edu.
