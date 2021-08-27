Under the breezeway of the Administration Building is a line of plaques of the men who have led Texas Tech as president. On Friday, Aug. 27, Duane Nellis, 16th president of Tech, joined them.
Nellis served as the 16th president of Tech from 2013 to 2016 and named current President Lawrence Schovanec to serve along side with him as provost, President Schovanec said at the plaque dedication ceremony.
"While Duanewas president, Texas Tech continued to experience record enrollment. But just — and more importantly — we saw an increase in our students' retention and graduation rates," Schovanec said. "At the end of his tenure, Texas Tech was included in the first time in the Carnegie Foundation's research category, R1: highest research activity."
Nellis also oversaw the ribbon cutting of Tech's Innovation Hub, Schovanec said, which has evolved into Texas Tech Research Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization.
Nellis impacted Tech not only with academic accomplishments but also the memories he made with his fellow colleagues.
Interim Dean Michael San Francisco of the College of Arts & Sciences served as the dean of the honors college under Nellis and also taught a class with the former president.
"It was like, Felix and Oscar, you know, 'The Odd Couple.' You can only guess who was Felix and who was Oscar," San Francisco said.
In an anecdote San Francisco told those in attendance at the ceremony, he said he remembers the time when he and the former president went into the wrong classroom and how students had to tell them so.
At the end of the ceremony, former President Nellis stood up and gave his closing remarks.
"I love working with students, and I mean, that's why we're here; for the success of these students," Nellis said.
From the carols sung at the Carol of Lights to the Masked Rider leading the football team out of the tunnel in Jones AT&T stadium, Nellis said he remembers the many special traditions on the Tech campus.
"I just can't thank you all enough for the opportunity to come back and see what's behind all this tape here, but it's truly an honor," Nellis said. "There's so many things that, as I think back in my years at Tech, that we were able to do collectively."
