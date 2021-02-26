A notice was released by Texas Tech Hospitality Services, in accordance to the upcoming Student Wellness Break, urging students to practice physical and mental self-care by making use of the university’s offerings.
Hospitality Services will have modified hours starting from Friday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, Feb. 28. More information on time changes can be found at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/StudentWellnessDay.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.