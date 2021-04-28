Texas Tech Health Sciences Center announced April 28 that their institution has been listed among the top 7.4 percent of 20,000 universities worldwide in CWUR’s 2021-2022 edition of the “Global 2000 List by the Center for World University Rankings” released on April 26. According to their statement on this, TTUHSC have achieved an overall score of 67.9 for an overall world ranking of 1,406, putting them at rank 281 among U.S institutions and 317 with Canadian institutions included.
Additionally, the Health Sciences Center is also ranked the 1,386th best university worldwide for research performance by CWUR, which is determined by research output, high-quality publications, research influence and the number of high-cited research articles citations. Each of these compromise 10 percent up to a total of 40 percent of a university’s overall ranking, according to the release.
The release quoted Health Sciences Center President Lori Rice-Spearman, who said it is tremendous for the Health Sciences Center to be recognized on the world stage and achieve these rankings. Rice-Spearman also mentioned how these ranking reflect the innovative and collaborative approach that the school fosters to help graduates and faculty achieve success.
CWUR is a leading consulting organization that provides policy advice, strategic insights and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes. According to the release, CWUR’s authoritative global university rankings are well-known for their objectivity, transparency and consistency, and these results are trusted by students, academics, university administrators and governments globally.
The release mentioned how CWUR’s ranking does not rely on data and surveys submitted by university, but on the following factors such as:
• Quality of education, measured by the number of a university's alumni who have won major academic distinctions relative to the university's size (25 percent)
• Alumni employment, measured by the number of a university's alumni who have held top executive positions at the world's largest companies relative to the university's size (25 percent)
• Quality of faculty, measured by the number of faculty members who have won major academic distinctions (10 percent)
According to this release, the information on this ranking can be found on https://cwur.org.
