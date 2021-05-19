Texas Tech Health Sciences Center President Lori Rice-Spearman released a statement lifting the HSC's mask mandate on May 18. This comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that prohibits public schools from requiring masks
The governor's order does not effect the use of personal protective equipment set forth by HSC's clinic policies, according the statement. Additionally, signage around the university and the SAFE website will be updated to reflect the new changes.
Employees and students who wish to continue to wear masks can do so, according to the statement.
