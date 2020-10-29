Texas Tech implemented a concentration in energy for graduate students pursuing a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies degree.
The program is a combination of expertise in business, law, renewable energy and oil and gas, according to a Tech news release.
Consisting of 30 credit hours, according to the news release, the graduate program has been offered in an effort to assist energy professionals in assuring an adequate and clean supply of energy.
The courses are available online, and two weekend, on-campus visits per semester will be included to allow for student and instructor interactions, according to the news release. This degree can be earned by completing three out of four modules that contain three classes each, including oil and gas, renewables, energy law and policy and energy commerce.
The renewables module begins in January, energy and law policy begins in summer 2021, electric commerce begins in fall 2021 and the oil and gas module is in progress, according to the news release.
For more information, visit the MSIS in energy website.
