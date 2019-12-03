The Texas Tech System Office of Institutional Advancement has launched campaigns that will be active until the end of the week for Giving Tuesday week.
The campaigns will help initiatives that impact Lubbock and Tech, according to a news release.
Raider Red’s Food Pantry 2019 aims to raise $5,000 to reduce hunger in the Tech community, according to the news release. Tools of the Trade has a goal of raising $11,000 to help fund classrooms to provide supplies for teachers.
Knowledge Empowering Your Personal Financial Planning has a goal of raising $5,000 to help the College of Human Sciences Personal Financial Planning department fund copies of the Berenstain Bears Trouble With Money book, a parent guide and a piggy bank for third-grade children, according to the news release.
Transition Academy Possibilities for Life! has a goal of raising $5,000 to support operating costs of the Transition Academy at the Tech Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research.
In addition to the campaigns Tech Athletics Clinical and Sport Psychology has a goal of raising $15,000 to provide scholarships, leadership development and academic support to students, according to the news release.
Giving-Tuesday started in 2012 as a way to celebrate generosity after thanksgiving, according to the news release. For more information visit https://crowdfund.give2tech.com.
