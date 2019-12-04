Seven new members for the Texas Tech Foundation board of directors were announced Wednesday.
Clay Cash, president of Cash Family Investments in Lubbock, Dennis Kruse, senior vice president of drilling for Tall City Exploration in Midland, Tim Lancaster, retired president and CEO of Hendrick Health System, Randall Morris, physician at Houston Methodist in Houston, Christi Quinn, retired attorney from Houston, David Turner, Odessa mayor, and Lea Wright, co-owner of American Glass Distributors in Amarillo, were added to the board, according to a Tech System news release.
The new directors, who are joining a 35-member board that oversees the Tech Foundation's business and maximizes private gifts to institutions within the Tech System, will serve four-year terms ending on Aug. 31, 2023, according to the news release. The board of directors of the Tech Foundation, which works with the Tech System to support philanthropy across Tech, the Tech Health Sciences Center, Tech HSC El Paso and Angelo State University, safeguard charitable gifts.
“The Texas Tech Foundation is a strategic resource for the universities we support, and our new directors bring a wealth of business, civic and nonprofit leadership experience,” Patrick Kramer, Tech Foundation CEO and Tech System vice chancellor for Institutional Advancement, said, according to the news release. “These individuals join an organization committed to the success of students and faculty, and we are excited to welcome them to the foundation board.”
