The Texas Tech Free Market Institute hosted a three-person panel Monday evening to discuss the national COVID-19 response and its impact on the U.S. Economy.
The panel consisted of Benjamin Powell, FMI executive director, Alexander Salter, FMI comparative economics research fellow, and Dr. Gilbert Berdine, FMI faculty affiliate.
During the event, Powell lectured over the response of businesses to the pandemic and the impact of government lockdowns on these businesses.
“The government got it exactly backwards in the United States and most of the rest of the world when they imposed severe lockdowns,” he said. “Lengthy lockdowns are bad from economic perspective of thinking.”
A better alternative would be to tax activities that are used by the younger population to incentives less use but not entirely closing off revenue, Powell said.
The taxes collected could be used for COVID-19 relief programs and treatments to lessen the risk of the virus, Powell said.
“While I think that would be better… I still think what we would get is a version of government failure that’s probably worse than the market failure of leaving this alone to start with,” Powell said.
The monetary policy is like an adrenaline boost the Federal Reserve can give to stimulate the economy, Salter said. However, new direct lending programs and dramatically increasing the Federal Reserve’s assets is worrying.
“The Fed in short is picking winners and losers,” Salter said. “This is fiscal policy. This is no longer monetary policy.”
The Federal Reserve is now doing the job that is usually allocated to Congress, Salter said. With this new policy, politicians have the power to use the Federal Reserve's balance sheet for political agendas and choose who the winners in the economy are.
“We can’t exactly trust politicians to be fiscally responsible,” Salter said.
What a person can do is contact their representatives and let them know they are not OK with this policy.
In addition to discussions about the economy, the response to the pandemic from a health perspective was addressed.
Regarding the health response, Berdine said the government’s strategy from the beginning was inherently flawed.
“The lockdowns did not save human lives and may very well have cost lives,” Berdine said.
The lockdown strategy was based off of Ebola, but COVID-19 was too contagious for this strategy to be effective, Berdine said.
Additionally, lockdowns on the entire population was not a good idea especially when those at risk are the elderly, Berdine said.
“The most economic active young population is least likely to die from the virus,” he said. “Indiscriminate lockdowns necessarily are less effective and more costly.”
Berdine also showed data that reflected the view that lockdowns increased cardiovascular death due to the lack of preventive healthcare during the pandemic. Sweden’s no-lockdown approach is something the U.S. should have done, he said.
“If all the young people get exposed before all the elderly get exposed, herd immunity is achieved,” Berdine said. “The peak number of deaths per day may lower with lockdown with the young, but deaths accumulate for a longer period of time until total deaths are greater than what would’ve occurred without the lockdown”
Lockdowns have no effect if virus has already begun spreading among the elderly, Berdine said. Lockdowns also increase exposure over a longer time frame.
“Lockdowns can defer deaths from COVID-19 to some future date, but lockdowns cannot be sustained,” Berdine said.
The virus can outlast the lockdown, but the economy will not be able to endure the costly lockdown, Berdine said. Because of the decision made by the Texas government, death rates have plateaued and resulted in more deaths than if people would have done nothing at all.
