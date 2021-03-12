Texas Tech student Ariel Trinity Lassa died March 11, according to a Tech press release. Lassa was a senior in the College of Arts and Science.
The Tech flag will be lowered on April 29 in her memory, according to the release. The Office of the Dean of Students has offered their condolences to Lassa’s family.
