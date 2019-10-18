At the annual Financial Planning Association conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota this week, Texas Tech’s FPA Challenge Team earned a $1,000 scholarship for the Department of Personal Financial Planning.
Team members Hunter Coday, Deandre Geels and Justin Roach, according to a Tech news release, earned this scholarship after a third-place win.
The challenge started in spring, according to the news release. During this phase, students had to write their own financial plan without the assistance of professors.
The plans were judged in August where the top eight teams moved onto the second part of the challenge, according to the news release. The chosen schools were Tech, Edinboro University, Kansas State University, Texas A&M University, the University of Akron, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Utah Valley University and Western Kentucky University.
The second and third phase of the competition, according to the news release, took place at this week's conference.
The second phase had the teams present a case study to a panel of judges, according to the news release. The third phase had teams compete in a “Jeopardy-style” quiz challenge.
The scholarship, according to the release, was given to Tech by the Certified Financial Planners Board, which sponsored the competition.
