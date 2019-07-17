While vacationing in another country, people may take photos that others may not see. For some Texas Tech faculty and staff, their photos will showcase global wonders to many people.
“Our TTU Family Abroad” is an exhibit that displays photos taken in foreign countries by Tech faculty and staff members.
Jan Stogner, assistant director of International Arts and Culture in the Tech Office of International Affairs, said the free exhibit is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Aug. 23 in the gallery inside the Tech International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Ave. She said a reception will be hosted from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on July 18 in the ICC gallery to honor the 68 photographers who each contributed one photo.
“We wanted to highlight the global adventures of our faculty and staff,” she said. “In the summertime, we do a more relaxed exhibit. We thought this would be a fun exhibit to bring our Texas Tech community together.”
The photos, which were selected among 290 submissions, showcase faculty and staff members’ travels in a variety of countries, such as Spain, Italy, Sierra Leone, Japan and many more, Stogner said. When the OIA asked for submissions through TechAnnounce and email, Stogner said she was surprised by the number of responses.
“The photographers that submitted represented more than 31 colleges and departments across the campus,” she said.
Throughout each year, Stogner said the OIA hosts a variety of art exhibits, which include photo exhibits that showcase international students’ home countries and American students’ study abroad experiences.
“We thought that we have never done an exhibit that is open to the faculty and staff,” she said regarding why this photo exhibit was established.
Because of the many photo submissions, Stogner said she hopes the exhibit happens again in future summers.
“We wanted to do that this summer,” she said regarding the need to showcase the travels of Tech faculty and staff. “We thought it would be great to highlight our Texas Tech family.”
