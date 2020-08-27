Two Texas Tech faculty, in partnership with American University, will spend the next three years researching the perceptions of health care providers and health insurance affordability in Texas, specifically among the Latinx community.
This research opportunity is possible due to a $1.2 million grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, according to a Tech news release.
Catherine Langford, an associate professor of communication for the Tech College of Media and Communication, and Diedre Popovich, an assistant professor of marketing in the Tech Rawls College of Business, will be assisted by Kelli Frias, a former Tech faculty member, according to the news release. Frias served on the President’s Hispanic council and the Hispanic-Serving Institution Committee.
The goal of this research is to detach the rhetoric and shared meanings associated with the established affordability, its impact on quality, price perception and consumption patterns, Frias said, according to the news release.
In phase one of research, data will be collected through in-depth interviews, focus groups and surveys to gain insights on how consumers interpret and use health care quality and cost information, according to the news release. Phase two will consist of testing consumption patterns based upon the findings of phase one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.