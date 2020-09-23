The availability of Texas Department of Emergency Management COVID-19 testing offered for free at Texas Tech will be extended to Dec. 9.
The Urbanovsky Park testing location will be open until Sept. 26, according to an email from the Tech Division of Safety and Security. Starting Sept. 28, the testing will be relocated to the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court inside the Museum of Tech located at 3301 4th St.
The west-side doors will be the entrance to the COVID-19 testing, according to the email. Parking will be available on the west side of the museum.
Tech students, faculty and staff are encouraged to use their Tech email when registering at the testing site, according to the email. Although, one will not be required to pre-register.
At Urbanovsky Park, testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until Sept. 26, according to the email. When testing starts at the museum, the testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sundays.
