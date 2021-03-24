When a student finds themselves victim to a sexual crime, they can often feel lost and alone, it can be helpful to know what resources the Texas Tech campus offers in these times.
According to the Tech Title IX website, Title IX is a federal law prohibiting discrimination based on sex in any educational program or activity.
Sex-based discrimination includes sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, interpersonal violence, stalking, discrimination or harassment based on gender identity or sexual orientation and pregnancy, nursing and parenting discrimination.
Meredith Holden, assistant Title IX coordinator at Tech, said anytime something is reported to the Title IX office, their first step is to reach out to the student via email. The email contains information about the office and why they are contacting the student.
“We don’t share specifics in that email, just because we’re not 100 percent sure who’s getting those emails,” Holden said.
Additionally, the student is invited to meet with individuals in the Title IX office and is encouraged to wait until they are ready to talk about the situation, Holden said. It is not required to talk to someone in the Title IX office, they just want to make sure the student has access to all the resources they need.
If a student decides to meet, most of the meeting time is used to discuss what resources the individual may need and a small portion is used to discuss what the next steps could be, Holden said.
The Title IX office has two graduate assistants to help create a comfortable environment for people when they come in to talk, Holden said. These assistants are called Campus Advocacy Response and Education (CARE) Coordinators.
“Some students just feel more comfortable talking to another student,” Holden said.
The Title IX office does not move forward with any investigations or contacting of the other party unless the student desires to do so, Holden said. The only circumstance in which they would move forward would be if the alleged individual had a pattern of breaking the sexual misconduct codes. If that decision is made, the student is alerted and is given the opportunity to participate.
Abigail Wesson, Title IX Training and Outreach coordinator, said there are two options if a student decides to file a formal complaint and participate in the formal grievance process and speak with an investigator.
The first option is an informal resolution, which is like a mediation, Wesson said. The second option is to pursue an investigation for disciplinary action. It can be important to note victims are free to pursue an investigation at any point regardless of how long it has been since the incident.
The Title IX office accepts reports from employees, students and their friends and families. Individuals can report anonymously as well.
Though they do not believe these incidents are happening more often than they have in the past, Holden said the number of reports has increased dramatically. The increased support and care throughout campus and the social climate of the world may also have contributed to this increase.
“I think students just see the support they can get, they know our office is here strictly to help them,” Holden said.
Additionally, Holden said she believes Senate Bill 212, put in place Jan. 1, 2020, which states any employee that receives a paycheck from any higher education institution is required to report when they are made aware of incidents that fall under Title IX and if they do not, they will be terminated has assisted in the increasing number of reports.
There is a lot of myths surrounding Title IX, and Wesson said this is one of the first things addressed when education student and faculty.
“I think a lot of students think that if a faculty or staff member submits a report, if a student submits a report, all of them think an investigation begins immediately,” Wesson said. “There’s a big Title IX red x over someone’s forehead, all of these people are going to know, several people will be contacted, and that could not be more opposite of what actually happens.”
The CARE Coordinators contribute to the Title IX office in many ways, the two graduate assistants discussed their role in the Title IX process.
Valeria Mucharraz, a graduate student from El Paso and a CARE coordinator within the Title IX office, said when students come into the office, she is there for their general intake meeting with Wesson or Holden and is responsible for reaching out regarding information discussed in the meeting. Additionally, she makes sure students have access to any of the resources they may need.
Since COVID-19 began, Mucharraz said the Title IX office has seen an increase in domestic violence reports. She said she believes this is because people are quarantined with significant others.
The experience of working in the Title IX office has been meaningful and gratifying, Mucharraz said.
“Being able to be that support system for students is just, it’s a good feeling,” Mucharraz said.
Evan Johnson, a second-year law student and a CARE coordinator within the Title IX office, said she has learned a lot since starting her position in January 2021. Most importantly, she has learned how to communicate the Title IX process effectively, as the subject can sometimes be overwhelming and how to be an empathetic listener.
“It’s not something that a lot of people know about and know the ins and outs of,” Johnson said.
Relationships and helping others have always been important to Johnson and is what drove her to pursue law. Johnson said her position as a CARE coordinator has given her the opportunity to connect with respondents and complainants, which is helpful.
Additionally, she said she is thankful to be a part of the Title IX team.
“They’re wonderful people who truly care and work really hard for the Tech students,” Johnson said.
If a student wishes to reach out to the title IX office or file a report, Mucharraz said they can email or call the Title IX office, reach out to faculty, utilize the Title IX office’s website at Title IX | Title IX | TTU, or reach out through their newly created Instagram page.
The Title IX office email is kimberly.simon@ttu.edu, and the phone number is 806-834-1949.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.