As Autism Awareness Month kicks into full swing, it can be important to know what autism is and how it affects people socially. Texas Tech professors discussed autism and some ways individuals with autism can receive assistance through Tech.
Sherry Sancibrian, program director for Speech Language Pathology in the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said she thinks of autism as a developmental disorder or disability, meaning that it can change over time and that being developmental means that every person with autism is different.
“What everyone with autism has in common is that it affects your communication, your social interaction and often there’s some behavior challenges,” Sancibrian said.
In children, these challenges may include throwing tantrums and in college students it could include being unsure of the expected social behavior at some events, Sancibrian said.
Individuals with autism can be anywhere on what is called, the spectrum, Sancibrian said.
“So, the way I think about it is based on how much support that person is going to need in their daily lives,” Sancibrian said.
Individuals at the higher end of the spectrum, with severe autism, will need more support in their daily lives like dressing and feeding themselves, Sancibrian said. Those at the low end of the spectrum can do almost everything individuals their age without autism can do with very minimal support and those in the middle can participate if given that extra support such as an assistant or extra time on an exam.
“I’m not sure how many people realize how many students we have with autism,” Sancibrian said. “We have students with autism on the Tech campus and on the HSC campus, I’m not always sure if their instructors realize that.”
However, Tech does have support for these students if they need or want it through the Office of Student Disabilities Services, but according to rules set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act, it is up to the student to self-identify, Sancibrian said.
If students do not speak up, Sancibrian said she does certain things in her class to address the fact there are multiple types of learners, whether they have autism or not, like using a visual or making it available for students to re-watch lectures.
This past year may have been a struggle for some students with autism, Sancibrian said. For some, college is where they become more socially aware and sometimes that can cause more anxiety and depression, because they struggle with things that individuals without autism do not. Adding masks and social distancing may have made these things worse.
“For some, it’s the first time they realize that other people might not struggle with this, and it’s hard to accept that, ‘this is really hard for me and it’s not hard for everybody,’” Sancibrian said.
The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research offers assistance for students with autism as well.
Jennifer Hamrick, interim co-director of the Burkhart Center, said the Burkhart Center provides services for individuals with autism through the age of 30.
The Burkhart Center has a clinic program that is geared towards younger children. The program addresses deficits to increase the individual’s quality of life and advocate for themselves, Hamrick said.
“With COVID we have had to make some changes, and so a lot of the work that we’re doing is remote,” Hamrick said.
For adults, the Burkhart Center offers a transition academy program focused on individual aged 18 to 30 who have graduated high school but may need assistance finding employment, with a focus on independent living, Hamrick said. The Connections for Academic Success and Employment program is geared specifically towards college students at Tech or South Plains College that may need help adjusting socially and emotionally. Additionally, the CASE program helps students with autism develop a plan for tackling college.
However, Hamrick said it is important to remember individuals with autism are hard to compare.
“If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism, and I think that’s the case with everyone, we’re all so different,” Hamrick said.
While celebrating Autism Awareness Month, an important thing those working in the Burkhart Center remember when planning events or ways to engage with the community is making sure to get feedback from individuals with autism they are working with.
“There’s a saying that I was actually talking about this in my class that I teach last week about, ya know, when we’re doing anything in terms of planning or work with the autism community, we really should keep in the forefront of our mind the phrase, ‘It’s not about us if it’s without us,” Hamrick said.
The phrase is a reminder that individuals with autism must be included in planning, events and feedback during Autism Awareness Month, Hamrick said.
Though Autism Awareness Month is important Sancibrian said she hopes at some point autism awareness moves to autism acceptance.
“Accepting that, ya know, humans, there’s so many differences between humans, having autism is just another one of the many things that can be unique about a person,” Sancibrian said.
For more information regarding Autism Awareness Month events visit Events Calendar | Burkhart Center | TTU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.