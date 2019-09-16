Texas Tech continues to hit milestones regarding student enrollment numbers and retention rates.
In 2019, overall enrollment at Tech reached 38,803 students, which allowed Tech to reach its 10th consecutive year of record enrollment, according to a Tech news release regarding figures released today. Graduate enrollment reached 6,241 students, which is another record.
This year, National Merit Finalists among all classes was 67 students, which is a 15 percent increase from last year, according to the news release. In 2019, Presidential Scholarship recipients consisted of 2,510 freshmen, which is a 7.9 percent increase from 2018, and 860 transfer students, which is a 27.5 percent increase from 2018.
The first-year retention rate reaching 87 percent is another school record this year, according to the news release. This year’s 58 percent five-year graduation rate is the highest in school history, and the 61 percent six-year graduation rate is the second highest in school history.
This year, according to the news release, the average Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) score increased to 1,171.
