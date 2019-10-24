Texas Tech professor Danny Reible is set to be recognized on April 23 at the 2020 American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists Awards Luncheon and Conference in Washington, D.C.
Reible, Donovan Maddox Distinguished Engineering Chair, Horn professor and professor of civil, environmental, construction and chemical engineering in the Tech College of Engineering, was selected as the 2020 recipient of the Gordon Maskew Fair Award from the AAEES, according to a Tech news release.
Reible is highly honored and thankful to receive the award, according to the news release. He has watched colleagues whom he holds in high regard become recipients of this award, and he is happy to join them.
The AAEES is a nonprofit organization serving environmental engineering and environmental science professions by providing board certification to those who qualify, according to the news release. THE AAEES also participates in accrediting universities, provides workshops and seminars, communicates with young professionals, sponsors a university lecture series and rewards outstanding achievements.
Recipients of the award have shown professional conduct, contributions to the control of the quality of the world’s environment and more to the status of environmental engineering or science professions, according to the news release. Reible has been an AAEES member since 2004.
