The establishment of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine continues, as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at the university gained Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board approval Wednesday.
The THECB adopted the Committee on Academic and Workforce Success' recommendation to approve Tech's request for the degree with a major in veterinary medicine, according to a Tech news release. The request for the degree was submitted to the THECB in February.
The SVM, which is expected to open for the fall of 2021 on the Tech Health Sciences Center campus in Amarillo, will have an initial class of about 60 students, according to the news release. The school also will provide opportunities to graduate students doing research.
“With this approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Texas Tech University is one step closer to increasing veterinary care in West Texas and the state,” Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.