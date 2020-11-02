With Election Day Tuesday, the R11 campus parking lot will be open for incoming voters at the Texas Tech Library.
Since the Tech Library Croslin Room will be a designated voting location for Lubbock County voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Brandon Richard, the media relations coordinator for Tech Transportation and Parking Services, said the lot, also known as the band lot, only will be available for those who are going to the library to vote. For voters, using the pay station will not be required.
“We will have some parking staff monitoring the lot to ensure there is space available for those who will be using this lot to go vote,” he said.
Voters should avoid parking on the perimeter of the lot on the east and west sides because those spaces are reserved for faculty and staff, Richard said.
Due to the 12 hours the poll will be open, Richard said Tech does not anticipate an overly busy day. However, if it does get busy, he said there should be ample space in the parking lot for all voters.
