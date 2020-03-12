The Texas Tech department of eLearning and Academic Partnerships sent out an email on Thursday about hosting different workshops to prepare faculty and staff about how to move their classes online due to COVID-19.
The workshops are as followed, according to the email:
Planning for Disrupted Teaching
- 10-11 a.m.
- Friday, March 13
- Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center Room 153
This session will review the resources the TTU teaching community can utilize as classes are moved to an online environment, according to the email. They will hear ideas from the attendees to help continue teaching and to strategize during the environment of the disrupted classroom. Experts will also be available after the session and Friday afternoon to work with people who need it individually, according to the email. Assistance will be provided to move class materials to Blackboard and to help develop a teaching process for online classes.
Using Blackboard Collaborate Ultra for Synchronous Advising
- Friday, March 13, 2-3 p.m.,
- Monday, March 16, 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.,
- Tuesday, March 17, 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.,
- TLPDC Room 153
Representatives from eLearning and Academic Partnerships and Student Success and Retention will review ways in which advisers might use the Collaborate Ultra and Strive tools on Blackboard to set up and host real-time advising sessions with students before registration, according to the email. To use Collaborate Ultra, the Tech IT department will need to create an Ultra account for the instructor. Participants in this session must send their name and email address to blackboard@ttu.edu to put in a request.
Individual consultations
- Monday through Thursday during Spring Break (March 16-19) OR by appointment
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- TLPDC Room 151
Instructional designers from eLearning will work individually with faculty in person at the times mentioned or by contacting eLearning.id@ttu.edu, according to the email.
The email also mentioned three helpful websites faculty and staff can visit if they have questions or concerns: depts.ttu.edu/infotech/learning-teaching-working-remotely, depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/COVID-19_Teaching_Resources and depts.ttu.edu/elearning/remote/.
For more information, contact Suzanne Tapp at the TLPDC or Lisa Leach at eLearning and Academic Partnerships.
