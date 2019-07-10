The Texas Tech Meat Science Academic Quiz Bowl Team claimed the National Championship at the 72nd Reciprocal Meat Conference hosted in late June.
Two Tech teams participated in the conference, which took place from June 23 to June 26 in Fort Collins, Colorado, and went to the final rounds, according to a Tech news release.
The event had 29 teams with a total of 116 students from different universities, according to the news release. Along with winning this year’s conference, Tech won in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
Mark Miller, Tech professor and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Distinguished Chair in Meat Science, said all the students are qualified and represented their universities well, according to the news release.
“The students who competed are extremely intelligent,” Miller said, according to the news release. “Their performance at the Reciprocal Meat Conference was a great reflection of the high academic standards of our Department of Animal and Food Sciences.”
Students involved in the Meat Science Academic Quiz Bowl Team include Jordan Bachler, who graduated in May, junior Madison Belcher, senior Megan Eckhardt, junior Jacie Henefey, sophomore Emma Lessing, sophomore Greg Matocha, junior Conner McKinzie, April Molitor, who graduated in May, senior Chandler Sarchet, senior Colton Smith and sophomore Shae Lynn Suttle, according to the news release.
The coaches for the team were Taylor Horton, Tommy Fletcher and Cole Perkins, who are meat science graduate students, according to the news release.
Miller received the 2019 American Meat Science Association Distinguished Service Award, according to the news release. Jerrad Legako, Tech assistant professor of food science, was honored with a Distinguished Achievement Award as well.
Jodie Pitcock and Gretchen Mafi, Tech alumnae, also received special awards, according to the news release. Pitcock, who is an assistant field chief for the United States Department of Agriculture, earned the 2019 AMSA Intercollegiate Meat Judging Meritorious Service Award, and Mafi, a meat science professor at Oklahoma State University, received the 2019 AMSA Distinguished Teaching Award.
Other accolades Tech received include top honors in the Undergraduate Division and second place in the Graduate Student Division, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.