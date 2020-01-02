A email notification from the Texas Tech Office of the Dean of Students spotlighted a university website that lists groups found responsible for hazing.
The notification, which was sent Thursday morning, directed readers to the Tech Center for Campus Life website. The section of the website has a link to report an incident of hazing and a link to the Fall 2019 Student Organization Hazing Report, which lists groups found responsible for hazing since 2014.
Hazing can be defined by Subchapter, F, Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code as an intentional, reckless act directed against a student by one or more people for the purpose of gaining or maintaining membership or affiliation with a student organization, according to the email notification. Hazing can take place on or off university premises.
There were 24 groups found responsible for hazing, according to the Fall 2019 Student Organization Hazing Report. This total consists of 23 Greek student organizations and one honor/academic student organization.
The Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, which was found responsible of tragic hazing, is one organization that will not recolonize on the Tech campus because of an agreement with the family of the student victim, according to the report.
For more information on organizations responsible for hazing and their allegations and sanctions, visit the Tech Center for Campus Life website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.