The Texas Tech Dean of Students announced via Twitter Sunday that they are investigating a video involving a potential Tech student saying they are positive with COVID-19 at a party.
After receiving a report of the video, the Dean of Students along with Tech Student Conduct are addressing the issue, according to the Dean of Students' Twitter.
