When driving down Texas Tech Parkway from the west side of campus, some may notice a change in scenery to their commute, as the Texas Tech Credit Union expansion was completed.
The expansion of the TTCU branch on campus, which is located at 1802 Texas Tech Parkway, west of West Village residence hall, was completed after about three years of planning and construction.
Tyler Young, business development director of the TTCU, said the bank, which has lobby hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and drive-thru hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, accommodates a variety of banking needs.
Along with personal bankers, tellers and interactive teller machines, Young said services regarding deposits and loans will be available in this expanded facility.
“This also has become our headquarters,” he said. “So, all of our executive team, back-office support, marketing, IT, accounting, all of those support services also live here in this building.”
Regarding the move into the expanded campus branch, Young said some employees moved from the TTCU branch at 4005 98th St. earlier this fall while others came from the old part of the building.
“Most of the staff were in the old part of the building that is under renovation right now,” he said. “They just had to move down the sidewalk.”
The renovation of the original building is a project Young said will benefit the TTCU staff in different ways.
“It was a full-service location as well,” he said regarding how the old part of the building was used. “So, all the services we offer here, we offered in that building. What that will become is a training center that can be used for our employees, any kind of on-going training we may have. Our IT group will eventually be housed in that building as well when that renovation is complete.”
In addition to TTCU staff, Young said the Tech community will be allowed to use the renovated space for student organizations or staff meetings.
For the renovation of the old part of the building, Young said he hopes for a completion date in the upcoming spring. Once the renovation is complete, all construction and renovation for the TTCU campus branch will be considered done.
There are no plans to add another branch to the three in Lubbock, which consist of the Tech campus branch, the 98th Street branch and the Tech Health Sciences Center branch located at 3601 4th Street in Room 1A98, Young said. The branches have similar lobby and drive-thru hours, except for the Tech HSC branch, which has no drive-thru.
“With the three locations we have right now, we’re able to provide the level of service that our members expect and that we expect to deliver,” he said. “With the three locations we have right now, we feel like we can accommodate that.”
Despite the banking services, Young said the expanded facility will provide a different atmosphere than the older part of the TTCU.
“We hope that is a refreshing feeling. We really do spend a lot of time thinking about what the member experience is. So, it’s our goal that experience is a good one,” he said. “Regardless of why you come in, we hope that every member leaves feeling like, number one, they were helped, but, number two, they had a really unique banking experience. So, that’s our goal, and that’s what we try to create.”
Even if one cannot visit this updated bank, there may be other options when wanting to utilize TTCU services.
“CUnow” is a mobile app Young said updates the communication between TTCU employees and members.
“That’s incorporated in our mobile app,” he said regarding the communication aspect of banking. “That is a service where you can FaceTime with our employees, so you don’t even have to come into the location if you don’t want to.”
Through the app, Young said one can access all the TTCU services.
Regardless, the expansion of the campus TTCU is a project Young said he hopes will make the west entrance into campus more attractive to commuters.
“We’re just excited to be a part of the west entrance on campus,” he said.
For more information about the TTCU and its services, visit the TTCU website.
