With social distancing measures in place, outdoor class areas at Texas Tech can be attractive to students and faculty who want a safer alternative to indoor learning environments.
Although, with colder weather approaching later this season, this method of learning may not be a viable option.
Twenty different outdoor classrooms are located on campus, and many of these locations are utilized on a daily basis, according to the Tech Student Government Association website.
Rob Stewart, senior vice provost at Tech, said as long as temperatures remain as mild as they have been, he sees instructors continuing to use these spaces as long as they can.
"There are auxiliary spaces, such as some in the (United Supermarkets Arena), some in the (Student Union Building), that are being considered for classroom space," Stewart said. "Even next semester, we are looking at the same sort of opportunities as alternative classroom spaces."
Spaces at the Tech museum and areas at the National Ranching Heritage Center also are being assessed for use during the pandemic, Stewart said. He expects the outdoor learning areas will be used in full to all those who desire to use them next semester.
"Our winters can sometimes be relatively comfortable outside, particularly in the middle of the day," Stewart said. "As long as it wasn't uncomfortable to students and their instructors, I think those spaces still might be plausible."
Peter Raab, associate professor of architecture at Tech, said the weather during class has been favorable so far. However, as temperatures fall and COVID-19 cases rise, it is possible classes will be moved to an online-only format.
Regardless, Raab said outdoor classrooms provide a more efficient learning environment compared to online learning.
"We want to have that environment of meeting face-to-face, having that kind of that connection with the people, with the students, but we also want the safety," he said. "By utilizing outdoor spaces, especially when the weather is nice, it’s been really great to have that interaction but still be in a safe environment."
Additionally, Raab said meeting in-person allows better feedback with his students, especially when it concerns the physical nature of his architecture class. He is able to respond in real-time to his students and create a personal connection.
Allison Till, a freshman food science major from Lockhart, said it is nice to get fresh air through using outdoor classes.
However, Till said when the weather gets too bad, classes should move inside or online.
Landon Reese, a senior music major from Austin, said it is important for music majors to have outdoor classes to prevent the spread of the virus.
"In indoor settings, we are blowing air out of our instruments. Most of the time, it can carry the virus even with protectors over our bells," he said. "With every preventative measure we have, it's still a hazard for the people around us. You never know who has it."
Furthermore, Reese said the outdoors helps limit the spread of the virus, and using social distancing has lowered the risk of catching COVID-19.
Music cannot be as successful as it is without outdoor spaces, Reese said. These areas are essential during a pandemic.
"For outdoor classrooms, during cold weather, there is going to be an inconvenience," he said. "For example, it's going to be hard to tune when it gets cold because instruments shrink a little bit. All things aside, I see classes moving indoors, but I also see classroom sizes decreasing."
For many students in the music department, Reese said purchasing a large jacket might have to suffice for the colder days ahead.
Despite a person's thoughts on the need for outdoor classes, any upcoming event, such as colder weather or an increase in COVID-19 cases, may prompt people to have to suddenly adapt.
"One thing we've learned from the pandemic is how to be flexible," Raab said. "Trying to balance the students' safety and making sure there is an environment for learning … It's really about the balance and trying to strengthen that balance as best we can."
