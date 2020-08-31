Kristie Storms, assistant professor of practice in Texas Tech Family and Consumer Sciences Education, died last weekend at 34-years-old.
Before becoming a faculty member at Tech in 2018, Storms, a doctoral candidate in FCSE at Tech, received her bachelor's degree in FCSE from South Dakota State University and her master's degree in teaching and learning from Northern State University, according to a Tech Today article. She was a family and consumer sciences educator for over 12 years before coming to Tech.
Memorial service information is not yet available, according to the article.
