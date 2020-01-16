The ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for the new Texas Tech Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative facility occurred Jan. 16 at the Tech Plaza.
NMHI celebrated their new facility located on the first floor of the Tech Plaza that provides clinical services in weight loss, advanced metabolic assessment, motivational counseling, education and more according to its website.
Dr. Nikhil V. Dhurandhar, professor and chair of the department of Nutritional Sciences at Tech, said it was five years in making. Previously NMHI was located on the third floor of the Tech Plaza, which was smaller than the location it is at now. Nonetheless, Dhurandhar said there is still more expanding to do.
“One thing we do is clinical nutritional research,” he said. “We have four or six studies that are going on that are being funded by external agencies. Second, we offer nutritional treatment for weight loss and diabetes. Third thing we do is train students, because we want to be able to pass on our information to new generations. Fourth we build relationships with the community.”
NHMI offers community classrooms to the Lubbock community in which they demonstrate healthy cooking and education, Dhurandhar said.
Every study has different eligibility requirements that may vary based on an individuals age, weight and other factors. The best thing students who are interested can do is give their location a phone call and receive information for themselves, since they vary per person, he said.
Cruz Meza, a patient of NMHI from King, said she became a patient in mid-October and proudly drove 100 miles for her treatment.
Meza said she stopped taking her grandchildren on summer trips like she had for several years due to her health, but now the trips are back thanks to the progress she has made through NMHI.
“At my last appointment before Christmas the doctor told me I was close to being of insulin,” she said. “Wow that is what I had been hoping for, improved health that has given me a better quality of life, better mobility so I can play with those grandkids. That is exactly what I had been hoping for.”
Meza ended her speech by adding that she has also lost weight through the program.
“So I want to thank everyone here at Tech who helped establish this program, who maintain this program and to the kind and caring people that see me each week and help me through this process,” Meza said.
President Lawrence Shovanec said the roles of the students are important and Cruz’s message is important because it shows success in the program.
“The priorities of the college are very much in alignment with the three priorities of this university,” Shovanec said. “One relates to the success of our students and our educational mission, the other is research and the third is engagement, and those are the three components of this initiative. It’s particularly meaningful and the real benefit of higher ed is when our educational mission. Our research and engagement changes lives and that is what is happening here as Cruz has explained."
