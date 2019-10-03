Texas Tech hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Experimental Science Building II earlier today.
The ceremony, which took place at 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the building located at 1070 Canton Ave., marked the beginning of a facility that will house labs and research for different science departments on campus.
“I just came from a new faculty reception, and we were talking about the stature of Texas Tech as a research university,” Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. “It says something about the full breadth of research and scholarship and creative activity here at this institution. We are very proud of that.”
In addition to lab and research space, the building will house a member of the National Academy of Sciences, Schovanec said. It was made possible by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Governor Research Initiative.
“So, in some ways, this building represents the best of what collaboration can provide, from our state, from the leadership of our governor, through the resources of the university as well,” he said. “It’s a fact of life today that progress in addressing grand challenges is done from a very interdisciplinary approach. And that’s what this building provides. It provides a collaborative environment that will bring scientists of different backgrounds to address problems that are important in this part of the state and the entire state of the nation and the world.”
Tedd Mitchell, chancellor of the Tech System and president of theTech Health Sciences Center, said the Experimental Science Building II represents the emerging strengths of the university and the System.
“When you think about Texas Tech going all the way back until 1923 and with the beginnings that we had and the focus that we had, this actually is a great way of celebrating the augmentation of those original strengths,” he said. “This represents not just the research that we do moving forward, it helps keep us on the map. It’s been three years since we received the Carnegie Tier One status. But it also is a great way to usher in and to recruit in not just faculty, but students that are going to be the researchers of tomorrow.”
The collaborative environment of the building also extended to the creation of the building, Christopher Huckabee, chairman of the Tech System Board of Regents, said. People should thank the teams that made this building possible, including the designers, builders and all the people who worked on the building daily.
“The best way I can describe that is it’s like ballet,” Huckabee said. “It’s like a perfect ballet where everybody is sequenced and working together at the end of the day.”
The committees came together to design the building composed of university officials and researchers, Clemens Krempner, associate professor of chemistry, said.
“We basically discussed how to design the building and how to make it meet the needs of the researchers,” Krempner said. “And it had to be relatively flexible because at the time, we didn’t really know who was going to move here. It could have been someone from biology or chemistry. They all have different needs. They need different instruments. You have to have the space to accommodate a bunch of very, very different people.”
One of the ways the design of the building accommodated different areas of research was adding more lab facilities for the research groups.
“My group currently consists of over 25 researchers,” Yehia Mechref, department chairperson for chemistry and biochemistry, said. “Access to this facility, access to the new laboratories, access to the new facility as a whole will allow us to advance our cutting-edge research. We will be able to attract additional students, and we will be able to attract additional funding. It will allow us to look more into the development of diseases and the progression of diseases specifically cancer.”
The space and facilities will provide the researcher’s to be comparable to Ivy League schools, Merchef said. It will also help the researchers receive funding.
“To me, if you look at the way this building has unfolded over time, and if you look at what it represents for our students, for what it represents for us as a university and the university system, for our students and incoming students from recruitment, for our faculty, our incoming faculty, this is really a jewel,” Mitchell said. “This is one of those things when folks focus together, when everybody is going the same direction, great things can happen, and there are great things yet to come.”
