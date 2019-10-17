The Texas Tech Alumni Association officially opened the doors of the renovated Frazier Alumni Pavilion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
The project, which was approved in 2015, doubled the size of the pre-existing pavilion, Alex Gross, senior principal architect of JDMA Architects, said. The pavilion is located at 2680 Drive of Champions.
“The Alumni Association wanted to expand the building,” he said. “They wanted us to design a scope for the project, which included the expansion, floor plan and an upstairs terrace.”
The expansion doubled the size of the original building, Gross said.
Curt Langford, president and CEO of the TTAA, said the pavilion needed to be expanded because they had trouble fitting attendees into the building on game days.
In 2017, over 300 events were held in the pavilion, Langford said. Aside from football-related gatherings, events that commonly take place in the pavilion include weddings, high school prom, corporate meetings and banquets.
“This represents a lot of people who have a deep love for this institution and a deep love for Tech,” he said. “Any university is only as strong as its alumni, and this shows a lot of pride.”
Nathan Nash, chair of the association’s facilities task force, provided the opening remarks and recognized present donors.
“This is a culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of different people,” Nash said. “This is a room where weddings happen. This is a facility where we fed our athletes for many years. This is a facility where meetings happen.”
Barry Street, chairman of the association’s National Board, said the expansion will allow the association to host multiple larger events and create better exposure opportunities for the association.
“When we started this project, we had a vision to expand this … to have a better game day experience in all,” Street said. “We saw that vision and decided this was the thing to do.”
“This is what the pavilion was showcased as: a gathering place for those who love Texas Tech.” Langford said. “Don’t discount the value of this facility.”
The expansion is a project Langford said will help the association generate more scholarship revenue.
“Make no mistake, that is our goal, and that is our purpose with this facility,” he said.
The pavilion opened for the first football game of the fall semester, Langford said. Additions to the pavilion included two new entry and lounge areas and a second-floor terrace facing Jones AT&T Stadium.
The southern vestibule of the pavilion is still under construction as of the ceremony, but Langford said construction should be finished by the end of the year. The pavilion has been operating since the beginning of this football season.
Renovations moved at a pace which allowed the association to open the pavilion after nine months, Brett Winegarner, TTAA communications director, said. The $6 million expansion was funded entirely by private donations. Honored donors included George and Linda MacMahan and Lubbock National Bank.
“There’s a lot of names engraved all over this facility,” Langford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.