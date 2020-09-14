Along with multiple signs aimed at encouraging students to wear face masks in campus buildings, a Texas Tech Transition and Engagement mask initiative is set to reward students who are following health precautions.
Megan Ohlmann, assistant director in Tech Transition and Engagement, said she helped in organizing the Commitment Crew, which is an idea that came from the Office of the President to encourage mask use on campus.
The Commitment Crew consists of students who will provide reusable Tech masks and disposable masks to students who are not wearing one and rewarded students wearing masks with prizes, such as portable chargers, meal vouchers, hand sanitizers and pins, Ohlmann said. Student leaders from organizations across campus are volunteering to endorse this initiative.
“We knew that we wanted to have students who are already leaders on campus being the ones to really spearhead this initiative,” she said.
Some of the organizations that volunteered include President’s Select, the Red Raider Orientation Crew, spirit squads and Student Government Association, Ohlmann said. These students were perfect to spread the message of being safe because they are a part of leadership organizations on campus and are dedicated to making Tech a better, safer campus.
“We knew this would be the right group to rely on to help spread the message about the best ways to make sure our campus community is safe,” Ohlmann said.
Sydney Calk, a freshman accounting major from Heath, she said she received a pin from the Masked Rider for wearing her mask. She hopes an initiative, such as the Commitment Crew, will encourage people to wear masks because she is concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
There have been students who resisted wearing a masks and taking a mask from the Commitment Crew members, Ohlmann said. But overall, the response has been positive and she believes it is because the Commitment Crew is made up of students and can facilitate a peer-to-peer connection.
“Students know that everyone wants to have the safest community possible and to look out for their fellow Red Raiders,” she said.
Preslee Quisenberry, a sophomore public relations major from Devine, said she is a member of the President’s Select program and volunteered to participate in the mask initiative. She was not only surprised that most students were wearing their mask properly on campus but also surprised that those who were not wearing them were happy to take one.
“Almost everyone who was offered a mask took one,” she said.
Quisenberry being a student may have made other students feel more comfortable with receiving a mask from a peer on campus, she said.
“I think using student leaders on campus to pass out masks was a good way to set an example for other students,” she said.
