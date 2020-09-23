The Texas Tech College of Architecture has begun its fall lecture series, “Collaborations: The Space of Practice,” which will be hosted virtually.
The series will address and promote the expanded space of architectural practices concerning critical issues of diversity and inclusivity, according to a Tech news release. It will focus on three practices: creation of contexts via the reframing of architectural narratives to create inclusive contexts for design, community-building through the inclusion and representation of minority voices and the way the nature of architectural practice is multiplying and evolving.
The series consists of lectures all beginning at 4:30 p.m. The first lecture, Life and Time, will be on Sept. 23, Modern History of Kyoto will be on Oct. 5, Cycling the Paradox of Closure and Architecture of Metabolism will be on Oct. 21, Five Years will be on Nov. 2, and Program = People = State of Mind will be on Nov. 18, according to the news release. This series will continue into the Spring 2021.
For those wishing to attend the series, a Zoom link will be provided for each lecture before the event, according to the news release. A link to the recorded lecture will be posted on the series website the day after the event.
If one is interested in attending virtually, contact architecture@ttu.edu .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.