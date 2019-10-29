Following the release of the 2018 Texas Tech Clery Report on Oct. 1, updates to the 2016 and 2017 reports were republished Thursday.
The updates followed a self-initiated internal review of the university and clarification from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a Tech Office of the President memorandum. Statistics for the Tech sites in San Jose, Costa Rica and Sevilla, Spain have also been added to the 2018 report.
The updated reports can be found on the Tech Police Department website.
