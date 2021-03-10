One year ago, citizens of Lubbock and the United States began to watch their lives rapidly change due to a novel coronavirus. As this milestone approaches, Texas Tech and City of Lubbock officials looked back on the difficult decisions they had to make and the chaos that is COVID-19.
Lubbock Mayor, Dan Pope, said he specifically remembered March 12, 2020, the day the University of Texas and Tech basketball game was canceled. He was supposed to go on a trip that weekend and canceled to monitor the COVID-19 situation, the next Tuesday, March 17, Lubbock reported its first coronavirus case.
“We’ve learned a lot,” Pope said.
As he reminisced the past year, Pope said he thinks if he and other Lubbock officials knew then what they know now, they would have come down hard on enforcing guidelines to slow the spread, such as social distancing and face coverings. Additionally, he said they would have left non-essential businesses open and advocated for occupancy limits.
Though Lubbock was never put under a shelter-in-place order, Pope said they still had to make some tough decisions in late March. Pope is finishing his fifth year as mayor, prior to this position he spent nearly nine years on the Lubbock school board, throughout his career of public service, Pope said decisions made during this time were the hardest he has ever had to make.
“I’ve never made a more difficult decision than we had to make last spring,” Pope said. “Because we truly were impacting livelihoods.”
Pope was referencing the closing of nonessential businesses, though he said these businesses have found a way to flourish despite the challenges, offering curbside pick-up and delivery.
City officials were not the only ones faced with difficult decisions when coronavirus clawed its way to Lubbock.
Dr. Steven Berk, executive vice president of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said the Health Sciences Center faculty and staff knew the virus was a problem in China but had no idea how severe it would be in the United States.
“Early on we talked about it as comparing it to influenza without realizing it was going to be, you know, way worse,” Berk said.
The Health Sciences Center faculty and staff had to make decisions regarding medical students, nursing students and allied health students, trying to optimize their education while keeping them safe, Berk said.
For medical students virtual learning was primarily used for first- and second-year students, while third-and fourth-year students continued in-person, working with patients, Berk said.
In the beginning, Berk said there was a concern there would not be enough personal protection equipment, however they quickly realized that was not the case.
Additionally, they tried to get involved in as many experimental COVID-19 treatments as possible as a medical school, Berk said. Joining the Mayo Clinic and taking serum from patients who had COVID-19 and infusing that into patients in hospitals across West Texas.
“Over time it became pretty clear that it didn’t seem to be working that well,” Berk said.
There was a mask wearing campaign and flu shot campaign within the Lubbock community, Berk said, with the assumption being the worst thing that could happen is a bad influenza season on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, influenza is at one of its lowest points, whether that is through masks and social distancing, or individuals taking their flu shot.
Health Sciences Center President, Lori Rice-Spearman, discussed decisions she and her team had to make as a university leader.
The Health Sciences Center interdisciplinary and interprofessional team began planning or the worst in mid-February, as the virus crept its way inward from the West and East Coast, and decided they needed to have a plan in place just in case the virus found its way to Lubbock.
“Sure enough it did,” Rice-Spearman said.
The team had been meeting for a couple weeks when the decision was made to completely move online throughout all 108 counties the Health Sciences Center serves, Rice-Spearman said. Additionally, daily phone calls were made to leaders of every Health Sciences Center campus. They were working hard to make sure decisions being made were not going to negatively impact any of the professions.
In the beginning. Rice-Spearman said health, safety and ensuring healthcare workers had what they needed to respond to the crisis were the focus.
“We were spreading that personal protection equipment all over West Texas,” Rice-Spearman said.
In the past few weeks, they have shifted their focus to serving their communities through vaccine distribution, Rice-Spearman said. Out of the 108 counties the Health Sciences Center campuses serve, some do not have access to healthcare, so they are working to ensure they can still get the vaccine.
Additionally, the team is working on getting the Health Sciences Center campuses back open, meeting temporary delays when extreme weather hit a couple weeks ago, Rice-Spearman said.
The Health Sciences Center learned a lot this past year, Rice-Spearman said the most important lesson learned was what could be accomplished when people come together as a team and thinks the concepts of collaboration and innovation developed during this time will continue regardless of whether they open up completely or not.
“The level of innovation that occurred in the last 12 months is unprecedented for our university and it’s something that we want to continue,” Rice-Spearman said.
Simulations were one of those innovations, Rice-Spearman said. The Health Sciences Center in Lubbock served as a beta test site for a concept called Sim in a Box, and students have expressed interest in continuing this concept beyond the pandemic.
Though things seem to be on an upward trend, the modality of summer semester is yet to be determined, Rice-Spearman said. It is important to keep in mind that Health Sciences Center students are possibly at a higher risk than other students because of the nature of what they do in clinical settings.
Frontline workers have also carried a heavy weight throughout this pandemic, especially at the beginning when the coronavirus was new.
Dr. Ebtesam Attaya Islam, a critical care pulmonologist at the Health Sciences Center, said there is a lot of sadness, a lot of burnout and a lot of fear among healthcare workers, especially at the beginning when no one knew what was going on.
“It’s been unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Islam said.
COVID-19 patients are on ventilators for long periods of time, Islam said, and they are in the ICU for 30 to 40 days, which is much longer than the average ICU patient. Additionally, with COVID-19 patients their status can change rapidly, one day they are doing really well and the next day they crash.
When the pandemic started, the guidelines and recommendations for how to handle the situation as a healthcare worker were changing every couple hours.
“I think it was really bringing medicine back to its core,” Islam said. “You just do the best you can for those patients and help them in any way possible.”
Though she feels a little bit of relief with lowering active cases, Islam said she is still very worried about the variants. Additionally, she said she thinks a lot of healthcare workers upset by Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate, because many are still recovering from the last wave of COVID-19 patients and are experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome.
“Unless you’ve been inside the ICU or taken care of these patients, I think it’s unfair to speak for them,” Islam said.
Throughout this past year, two things were extremely difficult for Islam.
First, watching the suffering families went through as they were separated from their loved ones who were COVID-19 positive was difficult, Islam said. Second is the fatigue, work does not end when these healthcare workers go home. They are constantly going over paperwork, updating families and checking the patient’s status, this makes it difficult to sleep after a 12 plus hour shift.
“I’m really tired,” Islam said. “I mean everyone’s really tired.”
However, frontline workers in the critical care units have learned a lot about COVID-19 this past year and have started to adapt, Berk said, which he thinks caused the mortality rate of severe COVID-19 patients to decrease. Putting patients on their stomachs, waiting to put them on ventilators until necessary and therapy to diminish blood clots are some techniques healthcare workers have discovered.
Additionally, many hospitals expanded their bed capacity as much as they could, Berk said.
Much was learned about nursing homes and how they are handled as well because of early coronavirus losses in these communities, Berk said.
The Health Sciences Center has held virtual graduation ceremonies, virtual match days and plans to have match day virtual this year as well, Berk said. A face-to-face graduation ceremony may be attempted this May if things continue the upward trend.
The decrease in hospitalizations and active case numbers is a bit of a mystery though, Berk said.
“Hospitalizations have come down so dramatically that we’re really not that sure why,” Berk said. “Because it couldn’t be the vaccine, the vaccines is too early, and there’s not enough people that got it.”
Though the vaccines have presented a surge of hope among the community, Berk said experts, along with the Center for Disease Control are predicting this March to be difficult because of variants of COVID-19.
However, right now the antibodies used by the vaccine do neutralize the variants and things are better than they have been in a long time, Berk said, and he expects the CDC to announce that a small group of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals can gather because the risk is low, giving families torn apart by the virus a chance to see each other again.
Mayor Pope discussed the COVID-19 vaccine progress and how they developed the plan that has led Lubbock to be the state leader in vaccinations per capita.
“We’ve got a really good team,” Pope said.
The Public Health Department, many other city employees, Health Sciences Center officials and Covenant Health System officials all came together to ensure the community got vaccinated, Pope said.
The team, made up of individuals in the organizations mentioned above, decided it was best to have one spot citizens could go to get vaccinated where there is plenty of space and parking, Pope said.
“We started the week right after Christmas, and we’ve tweaked it, and we’ve kept getting better and better,” Pope said.
The vaccine clinic is filled with smiles and hope, Pope said, with individuals devoted to giving time and effort into vaccinating the Lubbock community.
Adding to that hope, Pope said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved by the FDA and has committed to shipping 20 million doses to the U.S. this month and 100 million doses by the end of June, which will help make the vaccine more available.
The vaccine is not the only thing contributing to the falling active coronavirus case numbers in Lubbock, Pope said the spikes in the fall made citizens more aware, and the community doubled down on efforts to try and mitigate the spread.
“Our students are a big part of that,” Pope said.
Though it is exciting to see efforts to thwart the virus succeed, Pope said he has lost friends to the virus and does not want to shortchange the disease. However, the vaccine is promising.
“Our job is really to safely get every one of those doses in the arm of a West Texan every week,” Pope said. “My job in particular has been to advocate and to make sure to hold our hand high and say ‘listen, you give us doses we’re getting them into people’s arms.’”
Tech President, Lawrence Schovanec, said the most important thing he learned this past year was the value of communication.
“People need to know what’s going on,” Schovanec said. “Silence tends to bring anxiety.”
Silence also allows for conclusions to be drawn that may not be correct. For example, Schovanec said Tech officials waited two days to release their response to Governor Greg Abbott’s lifting of restrictions, but to some it seemed like they waited a month.
When deciding how to proceed with the Spring 2020 semester, Schovanec said it was important they looked at the national situation and the advice and guidance of the Center for Disease Control. Additionally, Tech System officials met every day to share information.
“What we thought might be just a short-term adjustment turned into a massive transformation from face-to-face to online,” Schovanec said.
Even though COVID-19 case numbers were lower than they were in the Fall of 2020, Schovanec said the fear of the unknown contributed to the decision to move completely virtual. In addition, the concept of face masks was foreign.
As the fall semester approached, they began to discuss how Tech would return to classes and Schovanec said they had to be very respectful of different perspectives.
In the first three weeks of September, Tech had about 1,150 cases within the university. Though they reserved rooms to isolate students and provide for quarantining, they had to get additional rooms, Schovanec said.
“Even when we did that we didn’t know where it was going to end,” Schovanec said. “What that shows you is, sometimes you have to take calculated risks. If you wait for perfect knowledge and information, you’ll be paralyzed.”
However, Schovanec said Tech has emerged from steep case numbers in the fall in good shape financially, enrollment wise and believes the Tech brand is stronger than ever. Last semester the university reported record numbers of student enrollment and record research expenditures despite the circumstances.
Now, as Texas experiences a lifting in restrictions, Schovanec discussed Governor Abbott’s decision and its significance.
“The fact that he did it in Lubbock I think added a certain element of drama to it, but he did allow us to make decisions as to what was best for us, and I appreciate that,” Schovanec said.
In his statement made March 5 regarding Tech’s response to the announcement, Schovanec said Tech would continue following guidelines, wearing masks and social distancing. He said some people came back this semester anticipating the fact there would be masks and social distancing, and it would be unfair to them to change the rules, especially when the vaccine is not available to everyone yet.
Additionally, Schovanec said when making the decision, it was very important to them that Tech student leadership spoke up, thanking Student Body President Hunter Heck and other student leaders.
“It was so useful and helpful to me to tell some of those who reached out, ‘Our students are not comfortable with lifting these safety precautions,’” Schovanec said.
As the summer and fall semester quickly approach, many students are wondering what modality Tech will choose to pursue. Schovanec said students will continue to have an option on what modality they prefer and thinks there needs to be a gradual transition to normal.
“We’re going to be mostly face-to-face or hybrid, but there needs to be enough options for those who haven’t had the vaccine or are concerned,” Schovanec said.
The availability of the vaccine will affect these decisions, but Schovanec said he anticipates that by September, October of 2021 Tech will be much more open.
It is important to note that no official decisions have been made regarding Summer and Fall 2021 semesters and these are all speculated answers.
As a university leader, Schovanec said he learned many things throughout this past year.
A great admirer of Abraham Lincoln, Schovanec said Lincoln could take criticism and use it to inform his decisions, which is something he said he has been keeping in mind. When people criticize it is not always personal, they are just sharing their perspective.
“I think what this has taught us is, people at their core, and I always knew this, are good,” Schovanec said, “and just because they have a different view doesn’t mean they’re necessarily trying to be antagonistic, and you need to pay attention to those views.”
