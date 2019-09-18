With the establishment of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, the university is working to address the lack of rural and livestock veterinarians in West Texas and surrounding areas.
To fulfill this demand for veterinarians and get prospective students interested in the vet school, the Tech College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources may act as a channel for students to learn more about vet school opportunities.
CASNR Dean William Brown said the lack of veterinarians in West Texas is a bigger problem than one might think.
There is a shortage of livestock veterinarians in states surrounding Texas, not just Texas, according to the Tech SVM website.
“This is not just a Texas problem, this goes beyond Texas into most states,” Brown said regarding the veterinarian shortage.
The veterinary job market is expected to grow at double the rate of other professions, according to the SVM website. Texas employs the second most veterinarians in the country, yet most of the already small workforce is heading towards retirement.
Potentially increasing the number of future veterinarians in the state, CASNR will provide multiple opportunities for prospective SVM students to learn more about the institution.
Michael Orth, professor and chair of the Tech Animal and Food Sciences department, said the college and the AFS department have promoted the vet school in a variety of ways. He said Tech is providing future vet school students through the AFS department.
Tech wanted the vet school to be in Amarillo because it is a hub where jobs such as positions at feeding pens and milk farms are located, Orth said.
The vet school serves as a bridge to the Amarillo area and improves the relationship that Tech has with the Tech System institutions already in Amarillo, Orth said.
Michael Ballou, professor and chair of the Tech Department of Veterinary Science, said communication is key when promoting the vet school at Tech.
“We need to do a good job at communicating the differences of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine with some other more traditional programs,” he said.
Pre-vet students in CASNR are aware that Tech is going to establish a vet school in Amarillo, Ballou said. Different departments within CASNR are preparing interested students to go to vet school, whether it be the Tech SVM or another vet school.
Because of the anticipation of the SVM, Ballou said more students might get interested in undergraduate programs related to veterinary science.
In addition to promoting the SVM, the services and resources the school will provide is another factor one may consider.
A lot of shared resources and research support are available for the vet school, Brown said. There is also a potential for shared classes.
“With CASNR and the vet school,” Brown said, “there will be a lot of opportunities on the research side and teaching side.”
