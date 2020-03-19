Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Tech University has cancelled all in-person commencement ceremonies originally scheduled for May 15 and 16.
In an email from the Office of the President on Thursday, President Lawrence Schovanec expressed his disappointment regarding the cancellation, particularly for May 2020 graduates as well as their friends and families.
Degrees will still be awarded to graduates, with diplomas being sent in the mail, according to the email. Tech will also offer these graduates the opportunity to participate in a future face-to-face ceremony, such as the August 2020 ceremonies if it is safe at that time.
Additionally, Tech is developing plans for a virtual commencement to be streamed online, with students to be sent more information in the coming weeks. As many components of the traditional gradation celebration will be incorporated into the streamed program as possible, but Schovanec recognized in the email the experience will not be a substitute.
