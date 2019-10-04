Institutional updates and achievements, campus construction progress and investment reports were all topics discussed in a Texas Tech Board of Regents meeting earlier today.
The meeting, which took place at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 at the Tech System Administration Building located at 1508 Knoxville Ave., consisted of committee reports, recognition of Tech community achievements and a joint meeting where staff of the Tech System Office of Investments provided reports on the System’s investments.
The joint meeting, which consisted of the Board of Regents, the Executive Committee of the Texas Tech Foundation Board, the Investment Advisory Committee and members of the Angelo State University Foundation Board, started off the day with discussions regarding investments and the IAC’s role in regard to Tech.
Throughout the rest of the meeting, the regents approved different campus construction procedures and steps.
A motion was passed to approve the total project budget of $3,539,061 for the Dairy Barn renovation, authorize expenditures for the Tech Health Sciences Center Southwest Professional Building renovation in Dallas and approve the concept for and authorize expenditures for a new School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Building on the Midland College campus.
Billy Breedlove, Tech System vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction, said the green space that was added in after the demolition of the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium, which was located at 2720 Drive of Champions, and the construction of the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Practice Facility located west of the United Supermarkets Arena are projects he said are ongoing.
“That job is 99.5 percent complete,” he said regarding the green space. “Grass is planted, the irrigation is in, they’re taking down the fence this week. The only thing we have left on that is a little bit of asphalt on some of those existing parking lots.”
Regarding the Womble, Breedlove said the facility is looking nice in its current state of construction. He said the establishment of this facility has benefited the recruitment of student athletes.
“We have five steel sequences. We’re on the fifth one now,” he said. “Should finish the steel in a couple of weeks. Hopefully, all the concrete will be done by the end of the month.”
In addition to these projects, the west expansion of the Tech HSC in Lubbock, which Breedlove said is referred to as the Institute of Anatomical Sciences, will include a gross anatomy lab, a morgue and opportunities for the Willed Body Program.
This expansion is a project Tedd Mitchell, Tech System chancellor and Tech HSC president, said will be beneficial for the institution.
“Our school has experienced dramatic growth,” he said regarding the gross anatomy lab. “The current facility is 7,800 square feet. This facility is 20,000 square feet. This will be, literally, state of the art for the nation.”
The lab is a resource Mitchell said will be highly functional for all disciplines.
The Tech School of Veterinary Medicine was also discussed during the meeting.
The board passed a motion to approve the acceptance of 10.39 acres of property from the Mariposa Village Community Land, which is a non-profit that donated the property to benefit the SVM Mariposa Station facility located two and a half miles northwest of the SVM Amarillo Campus. Along with this property, the transfer of 6.57 acres located on the Tech HSC Amarillo campus to the land set aside for the SVM construction was approved.
The Tech Theatre and Dance Complex, which is an expansion of the Tech Maedgen Theatre, also made progress in today’s meeting, as the board approved the authorization of expenditures for Phase II of the project, which consists of renovation and additional construction of the facility. The Legacy of Christine DeVitt Black Box Theatre was the approved name of the Black Box Theatre located in the new TDC.
Despite the multiple construction projects occurring throughout the Tech System, other items were approved during the meeting.
A Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences is a dual-degree program between the Tech College of Human Sciences and the Tech HSC School of Nursing that was approved.
Lori Rice-Spearman, the new provost and chief academic officer for the Tech HSC, said this program will be beneficial for the students involved.
“Because of our close relationship with Texas Tech University, we want to work it out between both institutions, so it’s a win-win for both of us,” she said.
In addition to this item within the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee, the board carried a motion to approve exceptions to the nepotism policy.
Along with voting on certain items, the Board of Regents recognized members of the Tech community, and the presidents from Student Government Associations across the System provided updates on their efforts to help their respective institutions.
