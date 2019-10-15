Texas Tech’s eLearning and Academic Partnerships office and Austin College will sign an academic and facilities agreement on Thursday.
The academic agreement, which will take place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 at President's Home at Wood House located at 921 N. Grand Ave. in Sherman, will provide an opportunity for undergraduate students at Austin College to earn a master’s degree from Tech, according to a Tech news release. It will also let Tech administer courses at Austin College.
The event, according to the news release, will be live streamed on Tech’s University Academic Partnerships Facebook page.
