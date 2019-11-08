Texas Tech Athletics released a statement Friday from Tech football head coach Matt Wells after allegations were made that he let a Utah State football player continue to play after discussing rape allegations.
“I am well aware that I have a responsibility to report any possible Title IX issues. It is the Title IX Office’s responsibility to investigate an allegation, so it would have been completely wrong for me to have done so,” Wells said according to the release. “While I followed all Utah State procedures, I am deeply saddened for the hurt suffered by these women.”
Former Utah State football player Torrey Green was convicted of sexually assaulting six women with five rape charges and one sexual battery charge, according to USA Today. On Monday, two women who were raped filed a lawsuit against the university for allowing the sexual assaults to be tolerated on campus.
According to an article by The Daily Beast, Wells had a meeting with Green in January 2016 about the allegations. The article continued to say Wells let Green stay on the team after the meeting.
However, according to sports-reference.com and Utah State Athletics, Green last played during the 2015 season, with his senior year of football coming to a conclusion prior to the January 2016 meeting reported by The Daily Beast.
Once fans from Tech saw the article, several people went to Twitter to express their feeling about how Wells supposedly handled the situation.
Tech Athletics released a response from Wells on Friday afternoon.
“While at Utah State, I was asked to attend a meeting with the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Torrey Green in January 2016 regarding an allegation,” Wells said, according to a Tech Athletics news release. “It is important to note that Torrey had already finished his senior season in 2015.”
Green finished his football career at Utah State in 2015 before the meeting with Wells happened, according to the release.
A Utah State university spokesman, Tim Vitale, also released a statement regarding the lawsuit in an email according to USA Today on Tuesday.
“This lawsuit, however, as filed, relies on countless incorrect assumptions, misrepresents how universities are able to address sexual assaults and contains a number of outright factual errors,” Vitale said in an email, according to USA Today.
After releasing his statement to clear his name, Wells and the Tech football team will prepare to continue their regular season against West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Red Raiders are coming off of their final bye week of the season.
