Alessandra Corsi, Texas Tech associate professor of astronomy, will receive the Edith and Peter O’ Donnell Award in science from The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas at the academy’s annual conference Jan. 8.
Corsi, who will be honored at the conference taking place from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9 at the Fairmont Dallas Hotel in downtown Dallas, is being honored for her work on studying the merging of stars and black holes, according to a Tech news release.
In 2017, Corsi and Benjamin Owen, Tech astronomy professor, uncovered a relationship between gravitational waves and light, allowing them to create an image of star collision and observe gravitational wave (GW) 170817, according to a Tech Today article.
GW 170817 was the first binary neutron star merger to be observed measuring light and gravitational waves, according to the news release.
Beginning in 2006, the O’Donnell awards recognize researchers in Texas addressing the roles science and technology play in modern society, according to the news release. Awards are given to researchers in the fields of medicine, engineering, science and technology.
More than $1 million have been awarded to recipients since the awards began, according to the news release. The award ceremony will be hosted by TAMEST, a Texas focused scientific organization composed of members from the National Academies of Medicine, Engineering and Science, the Royal Society and 11 Nobel Laureates.
