Within these times during a global pandemic, everyone has had to adjust their livelihood in order to work around the numerous policies that have been put into place to keep people safe.
For Texas Tech Army Reserve Officer Training Corps. Maj. James Arthurs, department chair of Military Science, said different protocols have been implemented to carry out the program.
“To ensure that we are remaining in compliance with federal, state and university policies, we’ve had to come up with unique and innovative ways to train cadets while adhering to those policies,” he said.
The largest difficulty the Army ROTC program has faced was the cancellation of cadet summer training, an event hosted every year at Fort Knox, Arthurs said. This is a required event that all senior cadets need to finish and was moved from the original Fort Knox location to on-campus training.
The Army ROTC program is now in the process of participating in Operation Agile Leader, Arthurs said. This operation consists of key tasks the cadets were required to do in Fort Knox, but those events have now been rescheduled into this fall semester. The senior cadets now are training for those comprehensive exercises that will take place in Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
Cadet Jackson Wymer, cadet battalion commander, said besides the cancellation of the event at Fort Knox, the program has had to manage through complying with the guidelines implemented at Tech.
“One of the things we have to keep in mind are different courses of action for things,” he said. “Many times, I am giving out directions about modifying training in the event that we have to, making sure we have back up plans and that everyone is following student guidelines.”
Wymer oversees the operations of the battalion, makes sure tasks are being completed in a timely fashion and makes decisions on what to do with training, he said.
Amid the pandemic, Cadet Benjamin Mcelyea said training is a difficult task to accomplish when everyone is mandating you to be 6 feet apart, so the Army ROTC training has looked different compared to the past semester.
“We had to restructure the way we did our formations, we didn’t do the classic military columns,” Mcelyea said. “We fall into formation as a giant circle instead, social distancing is enforced at all times.”
The Army ROTC program used to be able to participate in company-sized elements, meaning they used to have 30 cadets within that group doing an activity, Mcelyea said. But this semester, they have had to go down squads focusing on specific stations.
Even though the program has had to enforce some major changes and the army had to cancel events such as the Fort Knox summer training because of the pandemic, the Army is overcoming the pandemic in interesting ways, particularly with a race called Army Ten-Miler, Arthurs said.
“This year, they have gone to a virtual format, and this year, we have two teams entered. We will be running a ten mile route here locally in Lubbock,” he said. “Our time will be captured via an app that the Army Ten-Miler organizers will provide and that is how times will be compared against other teams. They modified so everyone can still compete but it will be done virtually across the United States.”
