Due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent financial impact, Texas Tech has made revisions in its hiring process.
According to an email sent by the Office of the President on Thursday, as Tech is sustaining revenue losses related to the virus, the university will review many aspects of its budgetary process in coming weeks. At this time, it was necessary for the university to revise its hiring practices.
In the new plan, the hiring process may continue if searches have been certified by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or if a final pool of candidates has been interviewed or has scheduled virtual interviews.
All other vacant positions will initiate a central review of hiring requests. In selecting new hires, priority will be placed on maximizing funding resources which support Tech's academic activity.
Hiring requests will be reviewed to determine if positions are critical by a committee comprised of Chief Financial Officer Noel Sloan, Chief of Staff Grace Hernandez and Provost Michael Galyean. Additional instructions on this process will be shared in the future, and the opportunity to appear before the committee to make a case for a hire will be provided.
As the Tech community deals with budgetary challenges, it must work toward responsibly stewarding the university's funds in this time, according to the email. Those with budget oversight should consider other-cost saving measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.