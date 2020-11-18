On Wednesday, Nov. 18, President Schovanec, released a letter to the campus about COVID-19 updates and restrictions.
According to the letter, events that have 10 or more people must be moved to an online modality starting Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 30. All classes will continue but will be moved online for the last three days of classes.
Tech Athletics and the December Commencement events will still be held but will enhanced safety measures, according to the letter.
Cancelation of tailgating, strict enforcement of mask wearing and reducing seating even further are a few policies that will be going into effect, according to the letter. December graduates and their families have been made aware that there is a chance that the university will cancel December Commencement.
According to the letter, the university has increased the number of personnel to assist with contact tracing, quarantine checks and automated wellness check.
The university will also will release a list of mental health resources for students at a later date, according to the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.