Scott Dadich, a Texas Tech School of Art alumnus and award-winning communication designer, and his wife, Amy Dadich, helped establish a scholarship to the school.
The Scott and Amy Dadich Endowed Scholarship in Design Communication will provide funds for students within the graphic design program at the School of Art who further inclusion, diversity and equity initiatives of the school with preference given to historically underrepresented populations, such as the black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities, according to a Tech news release.
The first scholarships from the fund will be awarded in Fall 2021 to recipients selected and recommended by School of Art faculty members, according to the release. Dadich hopes the fund will encourage others to find ways they can serve underrepresented voices in their community.
Everyone needs to actively reverse hundreds of years of oppression and underrepresentation, Dadich said, according to the news release. He hopes to offer talented young people the opportunity to experience the power of design and hone their craft and then see them change the world.
Dadich got his start in magazine journalism in 1998 as part of the communications office at Tech, according to the news release.
The opportunity in the chancellor’s office was the beginning of an award-winning career of innovation in design, according to the release. Dadich has produced work in Texas Monthly and Wired magazines, with international media company Conde Nast and in collaboration with Netflix as the creator and executive producer of “Abstract: The Art of Design”, an Emmy-nominated anthology series.
Currently, Dadich is the co-CEO of Godfrey Dadich Partners, according to the news release.
Dadich was named the recipient of the 2020 National Design Award for Communication Design, according to the news release. He was presented this award in early October 2020. The award celebrates design excellence and innovation and is based on the work he has created throughout his career.
