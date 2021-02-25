With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing its course globally, many problems started to arise. One of the problems that directly impacts the ability to save people is the lack of medical equipment. This case is very accurate for countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where most supplies are imported instead of being manufactured.
A while ago, a company called Bora Technology started working on the creation of a new ventilator model. The CEO and founder of the company, a Texas Tech alumnus named Heritier Shebindu Adam, said his goal is to be able to distribute this for his home country in Congo to aid with the ongoing pandemic.
“The city of Kinshasa has about 14 million people, and by the time the pandemic hit, there were only 55 ventilators in the entire city,” Adam said. “These 55 ventilators are distributed in big hospitals. Small hospitals did not have any, and that is a challenge.”
The ventilator that is under development by Bora Technology is a cost-effective design, capable of being used for emergencies. According to Adam, these ventilators only work as a temporary machine to extend the time a patient needs to get access to a fully functioning ventilator. However, having these in critical cases can be better than not having one, as this can help save many lives while lessening the load on big hospitals during spikes of COVID-19 cases.
“Now it is in the completion stage – a lot of things have been completed. But before we can put it out for clinical trial, there are some mechanical and control tests with some measurement devices for it to be able to provide the technology that works,” Adam said.
Adam graduated from Tech with a master’s degree in 2019 and started his own company, Bora Technology, a year later. Researching and developing a cost-effective ventilator that can be mass-produced is one of the first projects the company began working on. Adam said that this is how he is paying back the Congo, where he was born and raised.
“I feel like it is my responsibility, especially when I have an engineering company in the country. I feel like it is my responsibility to be proactive and work to provide the changes in Congo,” Adam said. “Congo has a problem, and the problem is that it imports everything you can think of.”
Therefore, Bora Technology was created, with aim to change this fact in the future and make Congo more independent.
Parfait Masungi, vice president of Bora Technology and the individual directly involved with the creation of the ventilator, said the goal from this project is not only to make these machines cheaper, but also make them easy to be fabricated locally.
“Ventilators usually require specific materials that require specific types of machinery to assemble. We want to use materials that are cheap and can be locally manufactured by the local fabricators in Congo,” Masungi said.
There were a lot of things for these entrepreneurs to learn at first, and the learning curve took them a while to process due to the different background knowledge. Eventually, they came up with the first model for the new ventilator, Masungi said.
Masungi said despite all these positive notes, the challenge remains on whether it is possible to mass-produce this design for public use.
“Let us say you get an order of a hundred ventilators. If you only have five people working, five people will not meet that order. The economic impact was more on the fact that once we have a complete design, are we going to be able to mass-produce this design,” Masungi said.
The company strives for the best, and as the vice president of Bora Technology said, they do not want to hit a stopping point at any time because of any obstacle. They did not ask for any funds when starting this project, and Masungi said it is not a feasible thing for them to do so amidst the pandemic.
Regarding this project Bora Technology is working on, Burak Aksak, chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and someone who got to know CEO Adam in the past, said he is curious and interested in the final result of this project, as making a working ventilator at an affordable cost is no easy feat.
“Ventilators are very complicated devices. I don’t have the exact cost, but it will cost tens of thousands of dollars for a proper ventilator,” Aksak said. “A proper ventilator has a complex and extensive design. It is a capable machine with very sophisticated controls.”
Aksak said the shortage of ventilator problem is not only a Congo problem, but there are times when even people in the United States wondered about the same thing. This makes the project very meaningful if it is successful. However, even when there is not a shortage of ventilators, only specialists or doctors are certified to operate one, and Aksak said people should be aware that these devices cannot replace a fully functioning ventilator and should not be treated as one.
The project will be of great help to the people of Congo if successfully implemented. Aksak said he is proud to see the entrepreneurship in this project, as well as how an alumnus at Tech is giving back to his community.
Adam and Bora Technology are continuing on the development of this ventilator design alongside many other projects to support people in Congo. All information on the company and its projects can be found on their website at boratechnology.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.