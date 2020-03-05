The Texas Tech Alumni Association will be presented with George O’Brien’s Medal of Honor on behalf of his children Mike and Terry O’Brien.
The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on March 10 in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, according to the release.
George O’Brien was a 1950 graduate from Tech and won the Medal of Honor for his capture of a hill while being injured in 1952 during the Korean War, according to the release. He was awarded the medal by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953 and died in 2005. The Medal of Honor will be loaned to Alumni Association and displayed in the Alumni Center.
Fellow Medal of Honor recipient Mike Thornton will speak at the ceremony. Thornton received his medal in the Vietnam War, according to the release.
TTAA President and CEO Curt Langford, System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and President Lawrence Schovanec will also take part in the ceremony, according to the release.
