Every Friday before homecoming day, for 59 years, the Texas Tech Alumni Association has hosted "A Matador Evening".
"A Matador Evening" is a night where alumni, friends and family gather to honor nominees of different awards. This year's event took place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.
This year’s nominees were Davian-Lynn Hopkins, Ethan Logan, Michael San Francisco and Jim and Jere Burkhart.
The event started with TTAA CEO and President Curt Langford and Tech President Lawrence Schovanec speaking, followed by a dinner and an introduction of nominees and awards.
During the event, a student was nominated for the first time in 58 years.
Hopkins, a senior double major in graphic design and creative media industries and editor-in-chief for the Tech La Ventana yearbook, was awarded the Brent Ross Fearless Champion Award and a $1,000 scholarship from the TTAA and Tech Credit Union to use towards his last semester at Tech.
Hopkins has completed six internships during his college career and will be graduating in May 2020, he said. He plans on leaving Lubbock upon graduation and starting his career in New York.
“The word success means different things to everyone. For me, it means as long as I’m happy doing what I love, then in my mind I’m successful,” Hopkins said. “I want to continue that success.”
The Distinguished service award was given to Logan and San Francisco.
Logan, associate vice president for enrollment management, was recognized for his position at Tech, which he has kept for over 20 years. In his position he oversees Undergraduate Admissions, the Student Financial Aid and Scholarship Office, the Office of Enrollment Management Marketing and the Office of the Registrar.
San Francisco, dean of the Tech Honors College, was honored for his services, as he has graduated 12 doctoral students and 10 master’s students from his lab.
“This is a total surprise," he said. "When it happened, I was like ‘it’s a total mistake, but it’s an honor.'"
The night ended after Jim and Jere Lynn Burkhart were awarded the Lauro F. Cavazos award.
“I’m very, very honored. I’m very grateful. This is a special thing to me, but we’re not alumni. My husband is from Texas A&M,” Jere Lynn Burkhart said. “I made sure to tell them, and they said, 'It’s the only event where you don’t have to be a Tech Alumni.'”
The Burkhart’s were motivated to help others with autism after their grandson was diagnosed with autism.
Because of their contributions, the Tech Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Tech opened in 2005.They also assisted in the establishment of another facility in Montgomery, Alabama.
Jim Burkhart said he grew with a family who was generous and gave whatever they had to help others. He said it is second nature for him to want to give, because he was raised by a family who taught him that.
“Every year, the event is different because it’s different people and different achievements,” Lori Garcia, a receptionist at the Merket-Center who has attended previous events said.
