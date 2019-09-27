The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) is hosting its 59th annual “A Matador Evening” on Oct. 8. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a reception in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center; the dinner begins at 7 p.m.
TTAA is honoring Michael San Francisco, a biology professor and the Dean of the Honors College, and Ethan Logan, the associate vice president for enrollment management, with the Distinguished Services Award, according to a Tech news release.
The Distinguished Service Award was created in 1977, according to the news release. It is awarded to those who have served the university or the TTAA.
San Francisco graduated with his biology masters and doctorate from Boston University, according to the news release. At the University of Maryland School of Medicine, he conducted research in molecular biology. He also conducted biotechnology research at Ohio State University.
In 1990, San Francisco came to Tech to work as a tenure-track assistant professor, according to the news release.
San Francisco acted as the Department of Biological Sciences interim chair, the associate dean of the Honors College, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute-funded Undergraduate Research Scholars Program director, the associate vice president for research and the interim vice president for research, according to the news release.
San Francisco is now the Dean of the Honors College, according to the news release.
As an undergraduate research mentor, San Francisco has graduated a total of 12 doctoral students and 10 master's students from his laboratories, according to the news release. He has mentored more than 60 students.
Logan, another recipient of the award, graduated from Tech at total of three times; he has been working for the university for over twenty years, according to the news release.
Logan began his journey with Tech as part of the Student Activities staff, according to the news release. He was soon promoted to assistant dean of students. He was also the director of Student Judicial Programs for the Division of Student Affairs.
In 2008, Logan moved to enrollment management, according to the news release. He served Undergraduate Admissions as director and then executive director.
Currently, Logan oversees several offices in his position, according to the news release. These include the Student Financial Aid and Scholarships Office, the Undergraduate Admissions Office, the Office of Enrollment Management Marketing and the Registrar Office.
In addition, Jim and Jere Lynn Burkhart, two philanthropists, are being honored with the Lauro F. Cavazos Award.
This award is designated to those who have given substantially to the university through financial generosity, service and professional achievements according to the news release.
The Burkharts, who have dedicated their lives to their grandson who was diagnosed with autism, have become leaders in autism research and awareness, according to the news release. Their dedication lead to the establishment of Tech’s Burkart Center for Autism Research and Education in 2005.
The Burkharts also helped open a similar center at Faulker University in Montgomery, Alabama, according to the news release. Jere Lynn Burkart received an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from the university.
In addition, in the College of Education, the Burkharts established the Jere Lynn Burkhart Professor and Endowed Chair, according to the news release. They also started the Burkhart Family Endowed Lecture Series.
The TTAA’s “A Matador Evening” is also serving as a fundraising opportunity, according to the news release. All the proceeds will be used to support local chapter efforts, academic scholarships and other alumni awards.
The tickets are priced at $80 per person and an entire table costs $800, according to the news release. Reservations are due by Oct 3.
People can reserve tickets or tables at the TTAA website, according to the news release.
